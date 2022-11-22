Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan power-hitter Sohaib Maqsood has admitted that he doesn’t see a future for himself in Test cricket.

He noted that instead of vying for a spot in the Test team, he would rather let a “deserving youngster” have the opportunity to represent the country in the longest format.

In his red-ball career, the 35-year-old has scored 4,656 runs in 79 first-class matches, which includes 10 centuries and 28 fifties, at an average of 41.57.

Even though Pakistan have been experiencing problems with their middle order in Test cricket, Maqsood has made it clear that he has no plans to compete for a place in the Test side.

“I don’t see a future for myself in Test cricket, so it’s better to free the slot for a deserving youngster,” he was quoted as saying by Geo News, according to Cricwick.

Maqsood was not part of Pakistan’s team for the 2022 T20 World Cup, where the men in green made it to the final before losing to England.

He was also not included in Pakistan’s squad for the three-Test series against England in December.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

