Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene has backed Pakistan captain Babar Azam to become the number one batsman in Test cricket.

Currently, he sits in third place on the standings behind England’s Joe Root and Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne.

But, given Azam’s form in the longest format, Jayawardene has backed him to dethrone Root and become the new batting king in Tests.

“I would say Babar Azam has an opportunity,” the Sri Lankan great told The ICC Review.

The Pakistan skipper recently led his side in the T20 World Cup, where the men in green managed to make it to the final before being defeated by England.

They will now face England in a three-Test series on home soil from December 1 to 21.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

