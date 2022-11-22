Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Australia power-hitter Glenn Maxwell has heaped praise on Pakistan captain Babar Azam, saying his batting has been “ultra consistent” for a long time.

Azam is Pakistan’s spearhead with the bat in all three formats and everyone’s eyes are on him whenever he comes out to the crease.

In the recent T20 World Cup, the 28-year-old couldn’t live up to the lofty expectations put on him as he finished with 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

Despite this, Maxwell once again reiterated the fact that Azam is an elite run-scorer.

“Someone who’s been ultra consistent for a long period of time in all three formats is Babar Azam,” he said in a a video released by Fox Cricket.

Even though Azam failed to impress with the bat in the T20 World Cup, he still led the men in green to the final, where they fell short of lifting the trophy as England beat them by five wickets.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-Test series against England in December.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

