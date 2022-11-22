Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell said Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been nothing short of outstanding given what he has done and achieved thus far in his career.

Azam has been one of the team’s most consistent run-scorers across all three formats and is regularly included in cricket’s Fab Four, which is an elite club that features the four best batsmen in the game at the present moment.

Most recently, the 28-year-old led the men in green in the T20 World Cup and scored 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

Even though he struggled with the bat throughout the tournament, the men in green were still able to make it to the final.

However, they couldn’t get the job done and had to watch on as England hoisted the trophy.

Nonetheless, Chappell remains unwavering in his view that Azam is still one of the top talents in the world.

“Babar Azam, to me, is an outstanding player,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Next up for Pakistan will be a three-Test series against England on home soil in December.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

