Pakistan legend Wasim Akram lost his cool with a fan who asked a question about left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

While Wasim didn’t read out the question that angered him, he blasted the person for misbehaving and wished they were in front of him.

“This guy, the question you have asked is just misbehaving. If you do not have any respect, you are misbehaving with your player. You are not ashamed; look what he has said about Shaheen Shah Afridi. I am fuming; I wish you were in front of me,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi picked up 11 wickets in seven T20 World Cup matches at an average of 14.09 and an economy rate of 6.15.

However, he injured his knee in the final, where Pakistan lost to England by five wickets.

The 22-year-old was not named in Pakistan’s Test squad for the three-match series against England and he is expected to miss the New Zealand Test series that will be played afterwards.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

