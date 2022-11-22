Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq believes India superstar Suryakumar Yadav is the best middle order batsman in T20 cricket right now.

Yadav was in sublime form in the T20 World Cup, where India lost to eventual champions England in the semi-finals.

In the six matches he played, he scored 239 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 59.75 and a strike-rate of 189.68.

Yadav has often played the hero role for India, whereby he comes in and unleashes a barrage of big shots en route to a great score that ends up helping his side win the game.

With the diverse variety of strokes he possesses, Misbah admitted that the 32-year-old is outclassing every other middle order batsman at the moment.

“He is the best middle-order batsman in T20 cricket,” the former Pakistan head coach and chief selector was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan, meanwhile, were the team England beat in the T20 World Cup final.

They will now face the same opposition, but only in a three-Test series in December.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

