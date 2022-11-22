Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh blasted Pakistan captain Babar Azam for his poor batting display in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

He noted that as the man in charge, Azam has to step up and lead by example.

The 28-year-old was limited to 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

Harbhajan pointed out that “you cannot bat like that”, especially in an ICC event where all eyes are on world-class players like Azam.

“You are the captain of the ship and you cannot bat like that,” he said on Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The men in green managed to make it to the T20 World Cup final despite Azam’s disappointing performance with the bat, but lost to England by five wickets.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-Test series against England on home soil in December.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

