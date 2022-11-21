Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former batsman Younis Ahmed said many Pakistan youngsters are looking for shortcuts to try and gain success overnight.

He noted that this is due to the economic problems these youths face, whereby they grow up without a lot of money.

With lucrative contracts being offered by domestic T20 tournaments around the world, many of them set their sights on the shortest format as they feel they can make a lot of money.

“Every Pakistani youth now wants to touch the heights overnight, they are looking for shortcuts. One of the reasons for this is economic problems. This is not the case in other countries, they prefer other formats over T20 cricket,” Younis told Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team recently featured in the T20 World Cup, where they started off with back-to-back losses against India and Zimbabwe.

They fought back to beat Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh to qualify for the semi-finals, where they defeated New Zealand.

The men in green faced England in the final, but were unable to get their hands on the trophy as they lost by five wickets.

Pakistan will now take on England in a three-Test series on home soil in December.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: Still good at No. 3 despite his inconsistency, Danish Kaneria on Pakistan batsman who can pile on the runs in no time

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 4511 ( 57.57 % ) No! 3324 ( 42.43 % )

Like this: Like Loading...