Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf said Naseem Shah “keeps the opponents on the back foot” because of his “searing pace”.

Naseem has become a regular face in the Pakistan team in all three formats and is slowly becoming an increasingly crucial asset in the pace attack.

Rauf added what makes the 19-year-old even more special is the fact that when he torments the batsmen with his speed, which has been clocked at over 145 kph, it gives the other Pakistan bowlers an advantage.

“Because of his searing pace, he keeps the opponents on the back foot, which gives [an] edge to the other bowlers,” he told PCB Digital as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the T20 World Cup, Naseem took three wickets in seven games at an average of 54 and an economy rate of 6.23.

As for Rauf, he snapped up eight wickets in seven matches at an average of 22.25 and an economy rate of 6.84.

Pakistan lost to England in the final by five wickets, but won the hearts of many for the fighting spirit they showed.

They will face England again in December, but in a three-Test series that will be held in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan youth look for shortcuts to achieve overnight success, Younis says

What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! 1246 ( 68.54 % ) He is ok! 407 ( 22.39 % ) He is overrated! 165 ( 9.08 % )

Like this: Like Loading...