Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Danish Kaneria said Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman is still a good option for the number three spot despite the fact that he has been inconsistent.

Pakistan are in need of quick scorers who can inflict a lot of damage after captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan do their job as openers.

With this in mind, Kaneria feels Zaman is the right man to come in one down before the middle order, which has been a problem for the men in green, is exposed.

“There is inconsistency in his batting, but still, he is good at 3,” the former spinner said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

Zaman featured in one match during the T20 World Cup, which was against the Netherlands, and scored 20 runs.

After that game, he was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament with a knee injury.

The men in green managed to reach the final, but fell short of being crowned champions as England beat them by five wickets.

Next up for Pakistan will be three Tests against England in December.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

