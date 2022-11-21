Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh said Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s batting in the T20 World Cup was “pretty ordinary”.

Azam has been in great form throughout the year, but was unable to maintain that momentum in the ICC event as he finished with 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

Despite the fact that the men in green managed to reach the final, where they lost to England by five wickets, Harbhajan insisted that the 28-year-old should be doing better.

“Babar was pretty ordinary in my book,” he said on Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will now lead his side in three Tests against England, which will take place in Pakistan in December.

