Pakistan pace maestro Wasim Akram said India big-hitter Hardik Pandya has no fear at all whenever he’s out at the crease.

It is this type of mindset and approach that has allowed the 29-year-old to thrive at the international level.

Since he takes the attack to the bowlers, it puts the opposition team on the back foot.

“When it comes to his batting, he is fearless,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the T20 World Cup, Pandya scored 128 runs in six matches, which included a top score of 63, at an average of 25.60 and a strike-rate of 131.95.

He also took eight wickets at an average of 18.25 and an economy rate of 8.11.

Pakistan, meanwhile, are gearing up for a Test series against England after losing to them in the T20 World Cup final.

The three-Test series will take place in Pakistan and be held in December.

