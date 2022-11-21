He’s a brave lad, Stuart Broad loves Pakistan bowler’s fighting spirit

Image courtesy of: Unsplash
England fast bowler Stuart Broad was incredibly impressed by the fighting spirit Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi showed in the final of the T20 World Cup.
Afridi injured his knee while fielding, but still attempted to bowl in order to try and help his side win the match.
However, he was forced to leave the field after bowling one delivery in the 16th over as he was in a lot of pain.
But, the 22-year-old earned Broad’s respect as the 36-year-old hailed Afridi’s bravery and effort.
“Wow. Bad news for the lad & proves how brave & dedicated he is to even try & bowl another ball in the Final!” the England veteran said on Twitter.
Afridi is now set to miss Pakistan’s home Tests against England and New Zealand, which will be held from December to January.
