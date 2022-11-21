Bring it on, Pakistan opener ready to shine in England Test series

Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan opening batsman Abdullah Shafique said he is eagerly looking forward to the upcoming Test series against England.

The series will be held in Pakistan in December and consist of three Tests.

So far, Shafique has enjoyed immense success in his Test career as he has scored 736 runs in seven matches, which includes two centuries and four fifties, at an average of 66.90.

He is also the highest run-scorer in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy right now as he has amassed 867 runs in nine games for Central Punjab, which includes three hundreds and four half-centuries, at an average of 72.25.

Knowing that he is in red-hot form, the 22-year-old can’t wait to put his skills to the Test against England.

“We are eagerly waiting for the series against England. It will be a challenge for us,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shafique added that Pakistan are a “good Test side”, but have to start improving on the “small mistakes” made throughout matches.

“We are a good Test side but just need to work on the small mistakes we make on the field,” he said.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

