Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said the only way Babar Azam will score 25,000 runs in international cricket is if he gives up the captaincy.

He noted that Azam needs to free himself of the extra responsibility and solely focus on his batting.

Since there is a lot of added pressure that comes with being captain, Akmal is worried that it will affect Azam’s performances with the bat and will cause him to lose his consistency.

“If you want him to score 25,000 runs or 22,000 runs, he should only play as a player. Otherwise, he will come under extreme pressure and his performance will go down,” the 40-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently led the Pakistan team in the 2022 T20 World Cup, but failed to impress with the bat as he scored 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

The men in green managed to make it to the final, but couldn’t get their hands on the trophy as England defeated them by five wickets.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Nah, he’s good, Marnus Labuschagne knows Pakistan batsman is one heck of a player

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! No! Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! 960 ( 92.04 % ) No! 83 ( 7.96 % )

Like this: Like Loading...