Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi believes that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi shouldn’t be picked for the next two to three months as he needs time to properly rest and recuperate after suffering a knee injury.

Shaheen injured his knee in the T20 World Cup final against England, which Pakistan lost by five wickets.

He took 11 wickets in seven matches in the tournament at an average of 14.09 and an economy rate of 6.15.

Prior to the competition, he spent a few months on the sidelines with a knee ligament injury.

Facing another lengthy layoff, Shahid urged the selectors and team management to ensure Shaheen is fully fit and ready to go before selecting him again.

“Shaheen is now resting because he once again had his knee injured in the same place,” Shahid was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I think Shaheen should rest for at least 2-3 months for recovery and be careful while fielding.”

Pakistan’s next assignment will be back-to-back Test series against England and New Zealand from December to January.

