Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne acknowledged that Pakistan captain Babar Azam is one heck of a player.

Azam recently captained Pakistan in the T20 World Cup and even after the team lost their first two matches to India and Zimbabwe, they bounced back to make it all the way to the final.

However, they couldn’t be crowned champions as they lost to England by five wickets.

Azam didn’t bat particularly well during the tournament as he made 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

Nonetheless, Labuschagne knows just how good the 28-year-old can be when he’s firing on all cylinders.

“Yeah, he’s pretty good. He’s good. Nah, he’s good,” he said in a a video released by Fox Cricket.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Do they know anything, former Pakistan bowler blasts PCB medical panel following Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi injuries

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48019 ( 12.17 % ) Babar Azam 299945 ( 76.03 % ) Steve Smith 6844 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8526 ( 2.16 % ) Kane Williamson 13946 ( 3.54 % ) Joe Root 3037 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2829 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1277 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2328 ( 0.59 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1277 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3296 ( 0.84 % ) Kagiso Rabada 786 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2392 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...