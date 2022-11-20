Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former pace bowler Aaqib Javed has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) medical panel, asking if they know anything.

This comes after top order batsman Fakhar Zaman and left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi both suffered knee injuries during the T20 World Cup.

Both players had been cleared to play in the tournament, but had been injured prior to it.

Aaqib questioned whether the duo were actually fit to play and feels that an inquiry should be launched into whether they were rushed back.

“PCB medical panel declared Fakhar Zaman fit, but he became unfit after only a few overs,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Shaheen Shah Afridi was played when he wasn’t fit enough for the World Cup.

“We need to inquire whether they know anything about sports injuries.”

Pakistan made it to the final in the T20 World Cup, but lost to England by five wickets.

It now remains to be seen how long Zaman and Afridi will be out of action for, but the latter is expected to miss Pakistan’s Test series against England and New Zealand that will run from December to January.

