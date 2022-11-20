Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Australia captain Aaron Finch admitted that it can be extremely tough to get his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam out.

Azam has all the shots in his arsenal and is incredibly defiant when it comes to protecting his wicket.

Having spent long periods of time at the crease on numerous occasions, Finch conceded that sometimes, he feels as if it is impossible to dismiss the 28-year-old.

“You feel like you can’t get him out,” he said in a video released by Fox Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the recent T20 World Cup, Azam endured a dip in form as he finished with 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

Nonetheless, the men in green still managed to make it to the final, where they lost to England by five wickets.

