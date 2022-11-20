Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik said the reason India power-hitter Suryakumar has been consistent and successful is due to the fact that he doesn’t change his game after a couple of failures.

Even if he fails to score runs in two matches, he has full faith in his abilities and the style of cricket he is playing.

By not tinkering with anything, Yadav is able to take the attack to the opposition bowlers and dominate in entertaining fashion, Malik noted.

“The reason for his success and consistency is that he doesn’t change his game. Even when he gets out in 2 innings, the way of his playing is the same,” Malik was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Yadav played an instrumental role in helping India reach the T20 World Cup semi-finals as he accumulated 239 runs in six matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 59.75 and a strike-rate of 189.68.

The men in blue’s campaign ended in the semi-finals as they lost to England by 10 wickets.

England went on to beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final to be crowned champions.

