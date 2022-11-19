Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

India batsman Robin Uthappa has suggested that Pakistan promote Fakhar Zaman up the order and let him open the batting in T20 Internationals.

Zaman is no stranger to batting as an opener and Uthappa feels that being a left-hander, he can cause the bowling attack some headaches as he will either open with captain Babar Azam or Mohammad Rizwan, both of whom are right-handed.

The 32-year-old represented his country in the T20 World Cup and scored 20 runs in Pakistan’s six-wicket win over the Netherlands.

However, he suffered a knee injury and was forced to miss the rest of the tournament.

“You’d want to probably send Fakhar Zaman up and have a left-right batting combination so that the bowlers are bowling different angles,” Uthappa said on ESPNcricinfo’s T20 Time Out programme.

Pakistan managed to make it to the T20 World Cup final, but fell short of getting their hands on the trophy as England beat them by five wickets.

What are your thoughts on Fakhar Zaman? He is really good! 100 ( 68.97 % ) He is ok! 33 ( 22.76 % ) He is overrated! 12 ( 8.28 % )

