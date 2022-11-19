Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan acknowledged that spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan has become an integral part of the national team.

In the 2022 T20 World Cup, Shadab had an impact with both the bat and ball as he took 11 wickets in seven matches at an average of 15 and an economy rate of 6.34.

He also scored 98 runs, which included a top score of 52, at an average of 24.50 and a strike-rate of 168.96.

“He is a very important member of our side,” Rizwan said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Right now, Shadab only plays white-ball cricket, but the 24-year-old has expressed his desire to play Test cricket as well.

Yasir Shah, Nauman Ali and Mohammad Nawaz are the three spinners Pakistan utilise in the longest format.

However, since Shadab is still young and can contribute in a big way, there is a possibility the selectors might look to get him into the Test side in the near future.

