Former India head coach Ravi Shastri admitted that the expectations on Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi are a bit too high.
At 22 years old, Afridi has already become the spearhead of the Pakistan fast bowling attack and is constantly being judged based on his performances.
He recently played in the T20 World Cup, where he had a slow start before catching fire and ending the tournament with 11 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.09 and an economy rate of 6.15.
Nonetheless, Shastri pointed out that people need to tone down what is expected of him.
“The expectations are a little bit too much on him,” he told Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Afridi could be out of action for a lengthy period of time as he injured his knee during the T20 World Cup final against England.
It is likely that he will miss Pakistan’s home Tests against England and New Zealand in December and January.
