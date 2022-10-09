Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan has expressed his desire to play Test cricket again, but admitted that there may be no space for him in the side.

Yasir Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan have been the spinners Pakistan have utilised in the longest format.

Shadab last played Test cricket in August 2020, but since he is just 24 years old, there is a possibility he will be seen as a long-term investment.

Furthermore, he has performed brilliantly for Pakistan in limited overs cricket.

“I want to play Test cricket but to be honest I think I can’t take my place in the Test squad right now,” he said on Twitter Spaces as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I have not played first-class cricket for quite a while but I want to make a comeback in the premium format of the game because there is nothing more charming than playing Test cricket for your country.”

The men in green are now facing New Zealand and Bangladesh in a T20 tri-series in Christchurch.

Shadab is also part of Pakistan’s team for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

