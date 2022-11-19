Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm spinner Imad Wasim believes he still has five to six years of cricket left in him.

The 33-year-old has been trying to get back into the national team, but has fallen out of favour with the selectors.

Despite not having played international cricket since the 2021 T20 World Cup, he is confident that he can still return at some point in the future.

“I am a ‘proper’ 33-year-old player, and whilst I wish I could say that I am 27 or 28, the fact is that I am not shy of stating my true age. I feel that I have a good five to six years of cricket left in me,” he told PakPassion.

