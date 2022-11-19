Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

South Africa icon AB de Villiers said Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have added consistency to Pakistan’s batting line-up.

He noted that the men in green’s batting “has always been a problem”, but this has been solved thanks to the duo.

“The batting side of Pakistan has always been a problem; it was never solid enough, it always goes up and down, and I feel they are in a place of consistency because of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan,” De Villiers said during a live session on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently led Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, where he scored 124 runs in seven matches, which included a top score of 53, at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

Rizwan, meanwhile, made 175 runs in seven games, which included a top score of 57, at an average of 25 and a strike-rate of 109.37.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He knew what the bowler was going to do next, Pakistan power-hitter Shoaib Malik on out of this world batsman

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 47985 ( 12.17 % ) Babar Azam 299831 ( 76.04 % ) Steve Smith 6844 ( 1.74 % ) Ben Stokes 8510 ( 2.16 % ) Kane Williamson 13942 ( 3.54 % ) Joe Root 3034 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2828 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1276 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2295 ( 0.58 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1277 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3287 ( 0.83 % ) Kagiso Rabada 786 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2391 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...