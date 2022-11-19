Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
South Africa icon AB de Villiers said Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have added consistency to Pakistan’s batting line-up.
He noted that the men in green’s batting “has always been a problem”, but this has been solved thanks to the duo.
“The batting side of Pakistan has always been a problem; it was never solid enough, it always goes up and down, and I feel they are in a place of consistency because of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan,” De Villiers said during a live session on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Azam recently led Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, where he scored 124 runs in seven matches, which included a top score of 53, at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.
Rizwan, meanwhile, made 175 runs in seven games, which included a top score of 57, at an average of 25 and a strike-rate of 109.37.
