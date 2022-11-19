They have added consistency, AB de Villiers on Pakistan duo who have solved the batting problems

Posted on by
AB de Villiers said Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have added consistency to Pakistan's batting line-up

AB de Villiers: “The batting side of Pakistan has always been a problem; it was never solid enough, it always goes up and down, and I feel they are in a place of consistency because of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan”

Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

South Africa icon AB de Villiers said Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have added consistency to Pakistan’s batting line-up.

He noted that the men in green’s batting “has always been a problem”, but this has been solved thanks to the duo.

“The batting side of Pakistan has always been a problem; it was never solid enough, it always goes up and down, and I feel they are in a place of consistency because of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan,” De Villiers said during a live session on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently led Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, where he scored 124 runs in seven matches, which included a top score of 53, at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

Rizwan, meanwhile, made 175 runs in seven games, which included a top score of 57, at an average of 25 and a strike-rate of 109.37.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He knew what the bowler was going to do next, Pakistan power-hitter Shoaib Malik on out of this world batsman

Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply