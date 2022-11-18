Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iconic Sri Lanka cricketer Mahela Jayawardene believes Pakistan captain Babar Azam “might be the guy” to dethrone England’s Joe Root as the number one Test batsman.

Azam is currently ranked third, sitting behind Root and Australia superstar Marnus Labuschagne.

However, Jayawardene feels that the 28-year-old will rise up the standings and eventually overtake Root at the top of the table.

“It depends on the amount of cricket, who’s playing when and how much but the Babar might be the guy,” he told The ICC Review.

Azam recently captained Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, where he scored 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

The men in green began with back-to-back losses, but managed to bounce back in spectacular fashion and make it all the way to the final, where they lost to England by five wickets.

