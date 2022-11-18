Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iconic Pakistan batsman Younis Khan wants to see opener Abdullah Shafique take full advantage of his sublime form and “make lots of runs”.

Shafique has got his Test career off to a blistering start as he has amassed 736 runs in seven matches, which includes two hundreds and four half-centuries, at an average of 66.90.

With the 22-year-old having shown so much promise, especially against tough sides like Australia, Younis wants the youngster to keep looking for big scores.

“He should take full advantage of his good form and make lots of runs,” he told Samaa TV as quoted by Cricwick.

Shafique was not picked in Pakistan’s squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup. As a result, he is playing for Central Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He is the highest run-scorer in the tournament at the moment with 867 runs in nine matches, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 72.25.

