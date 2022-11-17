Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Shahid Afridi revealed former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq and spinner Mushtaq Ahmed demanded the formation of a players’ association.

He noted that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is only concerned about pleasing the captain and don’t care much about “players’ issues”.

Due to this, Afridi feels that the creation of a Pakistan players’ association “will be very beneficial”, especially considering that many cricketers today “still have problems”.

“Inzi bhai, Mushi bhai had pushed for it (players’ association), but we know the board would never let it happen. Having a players’ association is a very good thing,” Afridi told Samaa TV as quoted by Cricwick.

“I won’t take any captain’s name. But the board just wants to please the captain, agree to his demands. Players’ issues don’t matter much. The main thing is the captain. The players will agree to what the captain says. If the captain asks players to sign on something, they will. Players don’t know that the board is keeping the captain happy. These things happen and they are still happening. Players still have problems. So, the formation of [a] players’ association will be very beneficial.”

The Pakistan team recently featured in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

They started off by losing their first two matches against India and Zimbabwe, but bounced back by winning their next three matches, which enabled them to qualify for the semi-finals.

After beating New Zealand in the semis, they faced England in the final, but lost by five wickets.

