Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr “is a plus point” for the bowling attack.

The 21-year-old has started taking wickets regularly when given the chance to play and is now part of Pakistan’s impressive pace line-up.

He showed that he can get the job done on the big stage as well, as he picked up eight wickets in six matches in the 2022 T20 World Cup at an average of 15.50 and an economy rate of 7.29.

With his future looking incredibly bright, Rizwan acknowledged that Wasim Jnr is becoming an important asset for the men in green.

“He is a plus point in our bowling,” he said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan managed to reach the final in the T20 World Cup, but lost to England by five wickets.

