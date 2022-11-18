Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan has taken aim at Babar Azam, suggesting that he doesn’t have the necessary qualities to be a leader as there is “no spark”.

The 28-year-old is coming off a poor personal performance in the T20 World Cup, where he mustered 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

While Azam wasn’t able to perform as he would have liked, the men in green still did well under his captaincy as they made it to the final despite losing their first two games.

Even though Pakistan lost to England in the final, they earned a lot of respect for the grit and passion they showed to get there.

However, Younis feels that Azam doesn’t seem to have the right type of energy that is required to lead the team.

“Leadership qualities aren’t there in everyone, there’s no spark in his captaincy,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Leading a club side is a different thing but when you are captaining a nation, you need to be a leader, you need to come out of your skin.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Keep an eye on them, Wasim Akram on two young Pakistan quicks who impressed him

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! No! Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! 948 ( 92.22 % ) No! 80 ( 7.78 % )

Like this: Like Loading...