Pakistan fast bowling icon Wasim Akram said the young pace duo of Shahnawaz Dahani and Naseem Shah have impressed him.

Both players are seen as future stars for the men in green, with Naseem, who is just 19 years old, having featured in all three formats now.

Dahani, 24, has represented his country in ODIs and T20 Internationals, but will be hoping to play Test cricket at some point.

With the duo having shown so much promise thus far, Wasim is excited to see how far they go.

“I was impressed by Pakistan’s bowlers. Dahani, playing his 3rd or 4th game, Naseem Shah, [19] years old,” he said on Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Naseem recently played for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, where he took three wickets in seven matches at an average of 54 and an economy rate of 6.23.

Dahani, meanwhile, was a reserve player throughout the tournament.

Pakistan managed to get to the final, but lost to England by five wickets.

