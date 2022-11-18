Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur said Fakhar Zaman has the ability to frustrate the opposition bowlers as he “hits the ball in different areas”.

He believes that this makes him a good candidate to open the batting for the national team in T20 Internationals.

Since Pakistan have not been able to solve their middle order woes, Arthur pointed out that captain Babar Azam or Mohammad Rizwan, who currently open the batting in the shortest format, need to move down the order.

“Fakhar hits the ball in different areas, it frustrates the bowlers a little bit,” he said on ESPNcricinfo’s T20 Time Out programme.

“It is the different angles, you’ve got a left-hand and a right-hand. So, spread Babar and Rizwan and you put Fakhar Zaman back at the top.”

Zaman scored 20 runs in Pakistan’s six-wicket win over the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup.

However, he was then ruled out for the remainder of the tournament with a knee injury. Pakistan made it to the final, but couldn’t go all the way as they succumbed to a five-wicket defeat at the hands of England.

To add salt to the wound, he was also released by the Lahore Qalandars during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) trade and retention window.

