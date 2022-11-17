Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has hailed the impact captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have made at the top of the order in T20 Internationals.

The duo have been in sublime form throughout the year and have both played numerous match-winning innings for the team.

Given the way they have stamped their authority, Kaneria admitted that they have become a “highly successful opening pair”.

“Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are a highly successful opening pair and they make an impact,” Kaneria said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

In the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, both players were not at their best with the bat.

Azam scored 124 runs in seven matches, which included a top score of 53, at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

As for Rizwan, he made 175 runs in seven games, which included a top score of 57, at an average of 25 and a strike-rate of 109.37.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Better remain focused, Younis Khan tells Pakistan batsman on a high right now

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 47887 ( 12.16 % ) Babar Azam 299653 ( 76.07 % ) Steve Smith 6839 ( 1.74 % ) Ben Stokes 8491 ( 2.16 % ) Kane Williamson 13940 ( 3.54 % ) Joe Root 3032 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2825 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1276 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2251 ( 0.57 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1276 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3278 ( 0.83 % ) Kagiso Rabada 786 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2389 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...