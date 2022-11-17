Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan has urged opening batsman Abdullah Shafique to remain focused following his sparkling start to Test cricket.

Shafique has made 736 runs in seven Tests, which includes two centuries and four fifties, at an average of 66.90.

In addition to keeping his eyes on the prize, Younis also wants the 22-year-old to continue perfecting his technique.

“I hope he focuses on the game and makes his technique even better,” he told Samaa TV as quoted by Cricwick.

Shafique is now playing for Central Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which is Pakistan’s first-class tournament, as he was not picked for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

He is currently the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 812 runs in nine matches, which includes three centuries and three fifties, at an average of 67.66.

Pakistan managed to reach the final in the T20 World Cup, but lost to England by five wickets.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Saw every one of his innings, Asad Shafiq admits he couldn’t stop watching elegant Pakistan batsman

What are your thoughts on Abdullah Shafique? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Abdullah Shafique? He is really good! 1421 ( 83.25 % ) He is ok! 203 ( 11.89 % ) He is overrated! 83 ( 4.86 % )

Like this: Like Loading...