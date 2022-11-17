Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Legendary Sri Lanka batsman Mahela Jayawardene said it is impossible to criticise Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s consistency with the bat as he has scored runs in all three formats.
He added that people just have to look at Azam’s ranking to see how consistent he has been.
Right now, the 28-year-old is ranked first in ODIs and third in Tests and T20 Internationals.
“He’s been consistent in all three formats and it shows in his rankings,” Jayawardene told The ICC Review.
Azam recently played in the T20 World Cup, where he scored 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.
Even though he failed to have much of an impact with the bat, the men in green still managed to make it to the final, where they lost to England by five wickets.
