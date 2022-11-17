Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan has urged the selectors and team management to back veteran batsmen Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam.

Both players have not been in the best of form lately, which has cast some doubt about their spots in the Test team.

In the two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July, Azhar made nine runs in the one Test he played.

Fawad also featured in one match during that series and scored a total of 25 runs.

Despite their disappointing campaigns, Younis doesn’t want to see the senior duo get dropped from the side.

“We need to back players like Fawad Alam and Azhar Ali,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Currently, Fawad is representing Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, while Azhar is playing for Central Punjab.

Fawad has scored 470 runs in eight matches, which includes a century and three fifties, at an average of 47.

Azhar, meanwhile, has made 598 runs in six games, which includes three hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 85.42. (UPDATE)

