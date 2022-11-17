Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said Mohammad Wasim Jnr has filled the “missing link in our bowling attack”.

Wasim Jnr was given the opportunity to become a regular member of the national team and grabbed it with both hands.

In the 2022 T20 World Cup, he was performed outstandingly with the ball, taking eight wickets in six matches at an average of 15.50 and an economy rate of 7.29.

“There was a missing link in our bowling attack but that role has been fulfilled nicely by Wasim Jnr,” Rizwan said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

With pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi out for the foreseeable future with a knee injury he sustained in the final of the tournament, it is possible that Wasim Jnr will be entrusted with more responsibility.

Pakistan lost to England in the final by five wickets, but their journey to getting there was impressive to say the least as they lost their first two games against India and Zimbabwe.

After that, they took down the Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh before defeating New Zealand in the semi-finals.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Didn’t walk properly for two months, Pakistan spearhead reveals gruelling comeback from injury

What are your thoughts on Mohammad Wasim Jnr? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Mohammad Wasim Jnr? He is really good! 10 ( 45.45 % ) He is ok! 7 ( 31.82 % ) He is overrated! 5 ( 22.73 % )

Like this: Like Loading...