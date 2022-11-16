Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has revealed that he couldn’t walk properly for the first two months after he suffered a knee injury.

The 22-year-old was out of action for a lengthy period of time before eventually returning for the T20 World Cup.

In the seven matches he played, he snapped up 11 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.09 and an economy rate of 6.15.

“For the first two months I didn’t even walk properly because the swelling would increase. I just went to the gym then. In the last two weeks I bowled in the indoors so that I am somewhat prepared to run on these surfaces. The summer was over so there were no outdoor pitches available so I could only bowl indoors,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Afridi now faces even more time on the sidelines as he injured his knee again in the final, where Pakistan lost to England by five wickets.

It remains to be seen how long it will take for him to get back to full fitness, but it is possible he will miss Pakistan’s Test series against England and New Zealand from December to January.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Exceptional all-format player, Ian Chappell on Pakistan cricketer who can instantly adapt

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 47823 ( 12.15 % ) Babar Azam 299548 ( 76.09 % ) Steve Smith 6837 ( 1.74 % ) Ben Stokes 8478 ( 2.15 % ) Kane Williamson 13938 ( 3.54 % ) Joe Root 3031 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2824 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1276 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2222 ( 0.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1275 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3273 ( 0.83 % ) Kagiso Rabada 785 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2388 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...