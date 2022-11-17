Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Asad Shafiq revealed that he watched every innings legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf played when he broke the record for the most Test runs in a calendar year.

In 2006, Yousuf amassed 1,788 runs in 11 matches, which included nine centuries and three fifties, at an average of 99.33.

To this day, he still holds the record, but England batsman Joe Root came close to beating it in 2021 as he made 1,708 runs in 15 Tests, which included six hundreds and four half-centuries, at an average of 61.

“The year Mohammad Yousuf set a record in Test cricket, I saw every innings of him,” Shafiq was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Yousuf is now the batting coach of Pakistan and was with the national team in Australia for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The men in green made it to the final, where they succumbed to a five-wicket defeat at the hands of England.

Shafiq, meanwhile, is playing for Balochistan in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and has accumulated 618 runs in nine matches, which includes two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 51.50.

