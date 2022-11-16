Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ex-Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed should have been given the chance to play in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July.

Sarfaraz is often part of the Test team as the back-up to first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

As a result this, he hasn’t played much international cricket over the last few years. In fact, his last Test match came all the way back in January 2019.

Since Rizwan only made 120 runs in the two Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 30, Afridi feels it was the perfect opportunity to give Sarfaraz a go.

“Sarfaraz could have been given an opportunity,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently played in the T20 World Cup, where they started off by losing their first two games against India and Zimbabwe.

However, they turned their campaign around in extraordinary fashion and ended up reaching the final.

Unfortunately, they could not get over the finish line as they lost to England by five wickets.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Can play massive role in ODIs, Mohammad Hafeez on Pakistan player who deserved to be promoted up the batting order

Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! No! Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 7416 ( 67.34 % ) No! 3597 ( 32.66 % )

Like this: Like Loading...