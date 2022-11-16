Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he is proud that opener Abdullah Shafique has performed so well at such a young age.

Shafique has shown a lot of promise in his Test career thus far as he has amassed 736 runs in seven matches, which includes two centuries and four fifties, at an average of 66.90.

Impressed with his skills, Azam will no doubt be hoping that Shafique is able to maintain his momentum going forward.

“I feel very proud of him and performed at such a young age,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

The Pakistan skipper is coming off a disappointing showing in the T20 World Cup, where he was limited to 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

Even though Azam had a quiet tournament personally, the men in green showed plenty of heart as they fought back from back-to-back losses to qualify for the final.

In the end, they weren’t able to get their hands on the trophy as England beat them by five wickets.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Why don’t you give him an opportunity, Shahid Afridi wants Pakistan bench player promoted into playing XI

What are your thoughts on Abdullah Shafique? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Abdullah Shafique? He is really good! 1401 ( 83.24 % ) He is ok! 199 ( 11.82 % ) He is overrated! 83 ( 4.93 % )

Like this: Like Loading...