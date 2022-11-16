Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan has called on people to back “out of form” batsman Fawad Alam, telling them to remember how he made an amazing international comeback.

Fawad has not been at his best with the bat this year as he mustered 33 runs in three Tests against Australia at an average of 8.25.

He then featured in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but only played one Test, where he made scores of 24 and 1.

Currently, he is representing Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has scored 446 runs in eight matches, which includes a century and three fifties, at an average of 49.55.

Despite failing to impress, Fawad has shown good form in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has scored 446 runs in eight matches for Sindh, which includes a century and three fifties, at an average of 49.55.

Since the 37-year-old is getting back to his best, Younis feels it would be a mistake for Pakistan to cast him aside.

“Fawad made an amazing comeback but he is now out of form,” the former batting coach was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The men in green were just in Australia for the 2022 T20 World Cup, where they bounced back from losing their first two matches to reach the final.

However, they fell short of being crowned champions as they succumbed to a five-wicket defeat at the hands of England.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Proud he’s performed at such a young age, Babar Azam on 22-year-old Pakistan talent with serious skill

What are your thoughts on Fawad Alam? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Fawad Alam? He is really good! 131 ( 47.29 % ) He is ok! 92 ( 33.21 % ) He is overrated! 54 ( 19.49 % )

Like this: Like Loading...