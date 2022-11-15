Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he will always support fast bowler Hasan Ali as he “is a team man”.

Hasan was dropped from the national team following a string of subpar performances.

Since he isn’t taking part in the T20 World Cup, he is playing for Southern Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

In the five matches he has played, he has taken 11 wickets at an average of 41.90.

“As far as Hasan Ali is concerned, I always support him because he is a team man,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

The men in green progressed to the T20 World Cup final after beating New Zealand by seven wickets in their semi-final encounter.

However, they were unable to go all the way as England defeated them by five wickets to crush their dreams of being crowned champions.

