Ex-Australia skipper Ian Chappell said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is an outstanding all-format player as he possesses the ability to score runs in white and red-ball cricket.
Azam has stamped his authority as an elite batsman since he makes big scores in all three forms of the game and in different conditions as well.
Given how he is able to excel, Chappell admitted that the 28-year-old will always be a useful asset for the men in green.
“He’s an excellent player in all game formats,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
In the recent T20 World Cup, Azam made 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.
Under his leadership, Pakistan lost their first two matches against India and Zimbabwe, but managed to reach the final.
They ended up losing to England by five wickets, but captured the hearts and minds of many with their spirited performance.
