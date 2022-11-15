Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan speedster Sarfraz Nawaz said the whole world follows the cover drives of Babar Azam.

Many cricketers feel that the Pakistan captain has the best cover drive right now, but Nawaz added the 28-year-old’s “on drives are also brilliant”.

He also praised Azam for being able to put his foot down and accelerate when the situation calls for it.

“The world follows his cover drives and his on drives are also brilliant, he also accelerates when needed,” Sarfraz told Cricket Pakistan.

In the T20 World Cup, Azam scored 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

However, he showed his class in the semi-final against New Zealand as he thumped 53 runs off 42 balls, which included seven boundaries.

Pakistan were unable to win the T20 World Cup as they lost to England by five wickets in the final.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Top performer in international cricket, Saqlain Mushtaq on Pakistan player who keeps taking wickets

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 47786 ( 12.14 % ) Babar Azam 299476 ( 76.1 % ) Steve Smith 6836 ( 1.74 % ) Ben Stokes 8469 ( 2.15 % ) Kane Williamson 13937 ( 3.54 % ) Joe Root 3027 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2821 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1276 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2194 ( 0.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1275 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3268 ( 0.83 % ) Kagiso Rabada 785 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2386 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...