Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq said left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of the top performers in international cricket.

Afridi returned for the T20 World Cup after being sidelined for a few months with a knee ligament injury.

In the tournament, he claimed 11 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.09 and an economy rate of 6.15.

“Shaheen is currently the top performer in international cricket,” Saqlain was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

However, Afridi suffered a major setback in final against England, which Pakistan lost by five wickets, as he injured his knee again.

He now faces a potential long road to recovery and is set to be ruled out of Pakistan’s home Tests against England and New Zealand, which will take place from December to January.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have made it clear that the 22-year-old’s “return to international cricket will be subject to the champion fast bowler’s successful completion of the rehabilitation programme and following go-aheads by the medical staff”.

