Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan said everyone can see how well captain Babar Azam has been performing.

Azam has been in top form throughout the year, but has been experiencing a difficult period in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

In the six matches he has played, he has amassed 92 runs at an average of 15.33 and a strike-rate of 87.61.

He regained some form at the right time as he struck a brilliant 53, which came off 42 balls and included seven boundaries, in the semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Younis pointed out that even though the 28-year-old has failed to perform prior to this, he has been getting the job done a majority of the time.

“Babar’s performance is there for all to see,” he told The Telegraph India.

Azam’s knock in the semi-final saw the men in green win by seven wickets and progress to the final, where they will either face India or England on Sunday.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Amazing consistency, Wasim Akram applauds 150 kph Pakistan wicket-taking pace demon

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 4451 ( 57.38 % ) No! 3306 ( 42.62 % )

Like this: Like Loading...