Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Imad Wasim admitted fellow left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz is a “fantastic player” who has been “doing a great job for Pakistan”.

Nawaz is currently playing in the T20 World Cup, where he has taken three wickets in six matches at an average of 22.33 and an economy rate of 7.44.

He has also scored 63 runs at an average of 15.75 and a strike-rate of 110.52.

Given the impact the 28-year-old has had since coming into the team, Imad told Nawaz to keep it up.

“Nawaz is a fantastic player and whatever he is doing is simply amazing and he is doing a great job for Pakistan,” he told PakPassion.

Pakistan booked their spot in the T20 World Cup final after beating New Zealand by seven wickets on Wednesday.

They will either play India or England in the final, which will take place on Sunday in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: No one should worry, Shadab Khan confident world-class Pakistan batsman will be back at his best in no time

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 4451 ( 57.38 % ) No! 3306 ( 42.62 % )

Like this: Like Loading...