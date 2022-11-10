Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan said no one should be worried about captain Babar Azam’s batting form.

This comes after the 28-year-old, who is usually one of Pakistan’s top scorers, has not been at his best in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

He has scored 92 runs in six matches at an average of 15.33 and a strike-rate of 87.61.

However, he found some form at the time Pakistan most needed it as he hammered 53 runs off 42 balls, which included seven boundaries, in the semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday.

His contribution with the bat helped his side win by seven wickets and advance to the T20 World Cup final.

Shadab insisted that he never had concerns about the Pakistan skipper and knew he would bounce back as he is a “world-class player”.

“No one should worry about his form because he is a world-class player,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will either face India or England in the final on Sunday.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

